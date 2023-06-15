Gardaí appeal for witnesses in wake of fatal Sligo rail accident

Jessica McLoughlin (left) who was killed after being struck by a train near Ballisodare and her niece, Rebecca McLoughlin who was injured in the incident.

Irish Rail staff and Gardaí at the scene of the accident near Ballisodare on Wednesday evening.

Gardaí have appealed for information following the fatal incident on the train line at Knox Park, Ballisadare, Co. Sligo on Wednesday afternoon which claimed the life of 40 year mother of four Jessica McLoughlin.

The incident occurred at approximately 3.25pm.

A second woman, aged in her 20s, a niece of the deceased, Rebecca McLoughlin remains in Sligo University Hospital. She is being treated for injuries which are not thought to be life threatening.

A technical examination of the scene has since been completed by Forensic Collision Investigators. Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

In particular, Gardaí are keen to speak to passengers with information on this incident who were travelling on the Dublin to Sligo train service, that arrived in Sligo at 2pm on Wednesday, 14th June and also passengers on the Dublin to Sligo service that departed from Sligo at 1pm.

It is understood the two women had travelled by train earlier from Sligo and had disembarked at Collooney before making their way back to town along the rail track.

Gardaí can be contacted at Sligo Garda station on 071 915 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.