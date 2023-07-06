Gardaí appeal for public’s help in tracing Roscommon mother (32) and her four children

Last seen in Swords on Wednesday, July 5th

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Martina Ward (32 years) and her children Charlie Carthy (5 years), Edward Carthy (4 years), Tom Carthy (2 years) and Emily Carthy (10 months), who are missing from their home in Ballaghaderreen, Co. Roscommon since Wednesday, 28th June.

Martina and her children were last seen on Main Street, Swords on the afternoon of Wednesday, 5th July.

An Garda Síochána have ongoing concerns for the well-being of Martina and her four children.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts are asked to contact Balbriggan Garda Station on 01 802 0510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.