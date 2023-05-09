Galway/Roscommon TD Fitzmaurice pushing rural party idea but remains coy about its leadership

Roscommon-Galway TD Michael Fitzmaurice says rural Ireland needs representation and is calling on independent TDs to form a rural political party.

The independent TD who was also a founding member of the Independent alliance that came into government in 2016, has called on all independent politicians to form a political party dedicated towards the representation of rural issues.

He has stated that a policy document needs to be drafted before moving on towards the implementation of this idea. He wants to include agriculture, health, regional balance, housing, rural development and transportation as the main agendas of the party.

Deputy Fitzmaurice believes that the housing crisis is a problem everywhere and rural areas were not unaffected. He blames bureaucracy in building houses and the planning system as the main causes of the crisis.

He said that Ireland has done a great job in building roads and connectivity but a lot more is needed to be done.

“We need to drive the projects in other parts of the country too.”

Deputy Fitzmaurice blames the government for not looking after everyone’s interests and only talking about cities and towns. He said people from all parts of the country need to be given “equal access to opportunities”.

On the leadership of the new party he says that it’s not for him to decide who will be the leader, it’s more about people coming together and the leader needs to be “fluent” in what they are talking about.

“There is a new programme for the government every year and if you are not at the table your issues don’t get addressed.

“If the policy of the government is different from what you believe in as a TD then it’s not being worked on,” said Deputy Fitzmaurice.