Funding boost for Sligo’s trails and parks

A number of forest parks and walking trails across the county have received funding as part of a Strategic Partnership between the Department of Rural and Community Development and Coillte that is designed to boost rural tourism and local economies.

The Coolaney Mountain Bike Centre received the highest amount, with just over €23,000 for general maintenance.

Over €11,000 each was allocated to the Sligo Way and Carns.

In total, 21 trails and parks in Sligo were granted funding.

The funding was announced by Minister Heather Humphreys which was welcomed by local TD, Frank Feighan.

In all, some €2 million will be invested in improving and maintaining 280 recreational facilities on Coillte-owned lands right across the country. And a further €1 million will be used to deliver 25 new outdoor projects such as walking trails, loops, boardwalks, ecotrails and carpark facilities.

Daithi de Forge, Coillte’s Head of Recreation added: ““With the Department’s ongoing support, Coillte will continue to deliver the highest quality outdoor forest recreation experiences for our communities nationwide.

“We have an open forest policy and we’re proud to support local businesses such as café operators, bike hire providers and many others who partner with us and add the services that make a trip to Coillte’s forests so enjoyable for our visitors.”

Meanwhile, Hazelwood was among the top 20 most visited Coillte sites in 2022.

Hazelwood was the 11th most visited site, with 81,415 people visiting the site last year.

The funding is part of a 5 year strategic partnership between the Department of Rural and Community Development and Coillte which will see a €15m investment over the five year period 2022 to 2026.

Coillte recorded a significant increase in visitor numbers to its Forest Parks and recreation sites over the past number of years, with a doubling of visitor numbers at some of its most popular sites.

The funding announcement will assist Coillte in continuing to upgrade facilities to meet the increased demand for access to these amenities.

Announcing the funding, Minister Humphreys said:

“Ireland’s outdoors, including our forest parks, walking and cycling trails, uplands and blueways are among the best in the world.

“The benefits that they provide in terms of our physical and mental wellbeing are huge.

“They are also such important assets in terms of attracting tourists to Rural Ireland and supporting our local economies.

“I’m therefore delighted today to announce €3 million in funding to develop, support and enhance over 300 outdoor projects the length and breadth of the country.

“Some one million euro in funding will be used to deliver new outdoor recreation projects at some of our most beautiful forest parks and woodlands.

“And I’m also really pleased to announce that a further two million euro will be invested in maintaining and upgrading 280 different facilities nationwide – with every county set to benefit.

“This investment is further proof of how we are delivering for rural communities under our landmark rural development policy, ‘Our Rural Future’, as well as our National Outdoor Recreation Strategy, ‘Embracing Ireland’s Outdoors’.”