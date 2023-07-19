Full time Cath Lab at Sligo University Hospital is still awaited despite promises

It is clearly unacceptable that no commitment has been given to approve the provision of a CT Scanner and associated resources for Sligo University Hospital, Cllr Declan Bree told the most recent meeting of the Regional Health Forum West.

“A year ago, in June of 2022, when news that the limited two day Cath Lab Service in Sligo University Hospital was ceasing operation, there was huge concern in Sligo and at the time the members of Sligo County Council expressed their dismay in no uncertain terms at the failure of Government to provide a full time service in the hospital.” said Cllr Bree.

He continued: “Councillors were very much aware that without a Cath Lab service in Sligo University Hospital, a person from the region suffering a heart attack will have much less chance of surviving then people living in other parts of the country.

“Then, in July, people were very pleased when politicians led them to believe that there had been a breakthrough and that we would see the long awaited full time Cath Lab service being provided at the hospital.

“However, when the matter was raised at a meeting of this Health Forum in October it became clear that there had been no breakthrough and we were provided with the same response that we have been hearing for years, that the outcome of the National Review of Cardiac Services was awaited.

“I and many others were bitterly disappointed with the reply and the fact that there was no commitment from the Government or the HSE to provide a full time Cath Lab service in Sligo University Hospital.

“Again, Sligo University Hospital and the people of the region it serves were being treated with contempt.

“The provision of a full time Cath Lab in Sligo was recommended as far back as 2013 when the HSE’s North West Cardiology Review Group issued its report.

“Six years ago the Saolta University Health Care Group urged the Government and the Minister for Health to extend the cardiac catheterisation laboratory services at Sligo University Hospital.

“However, on every occasion the matter has been raised in recent years we have been told by Government that no decision will be made on the matter until such time as the National Cardiology Review is completed.

“I am aware that a submission was made for the provision of a dedicated Cardiology CT Scanner to replace the previous limited two day Cath Lab Service in the hospital and the use of exercise stress tests as a first line investigation for obstructive coronary artery disease (CAD).

“The submission highlighted the fact that a new CT Scanner and associated resources were required to provide the Computerised Tomograpy Cardiac Angiogram (CTCA) service in the Hospital.

“Indeed, it was recognised that developing a modern CT Cardiology Diagnostic Service would provide a more attractive post for a new Consultant Cardiologist in the hospital

“Taking into consideration that there are currently only 15 radiologists and 14 cardiologists with the expertise to report CTCA’s in the Irish public health system it made absolute sense to make the case for the CTCA Service in the hospital.

“In addition to improving the ability to attract and retains consultant cardiologists, it was also recognised that the development would improve access to cardiology services, improve patient outcomes through improved access times for cardiology procedures, decrease the length of stay for patients and reduce waiting times for services.

“Best practice dictates that patients suffering a cardiac arrest need to be admitted to hospital within a 90 minutes window if they are to get the best outcome.

“Today, hundreds of lives in Sligo, Leitrim and the region are being put at risk because of the lack of the service in the hospital.

“This is clearly outrageous. And obviously it must be distressing for the many people from Sligo and the region who have a cardiac condition.

“When we lost our cancer services in Sligo people felt disappointed and betrayed.

“It would appear at this stage that the Minister for Health and the Government are hell bent on downgrading the hospital.

“I believe that this Health Forum, which is representative of the region, should make its voice heard on the matter.

“I therefore propose: ‘That this Health Forum expresses its dismay at the continued failure of the Department of Health to approve the provision of a CT Scanner and associated resources for a Computerised Tomograpy Cardiac Angiogram (CTCA) service in Sligo University Hospital.”

Cllr Bree’s motion was seconded by Donal Cllr Gilroy and was unanimously adopted.