From making tea as Mrs Doyle on Father Ted, Sligo born actor Pauline McLynn has moved on to writing books

Pauline McLynn paid a visit to her home town last week where she participated in a chat with Keith Hopper about her life and career in writing at Sligo library as part of the Word series, a collaborative with the BA in writing and literature course at ATU, Sligo.

Michelle Brennan, Pauline McLynn, Keith Hopper and Patricia Keane at Sligo Library.

Sligo Champion Tue 4 Apr 2023 at 11:17