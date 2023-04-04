From making tea as Mrs Doyle on Father Ted, Sligo born actor Pauline McLynn has moved on to writing books
Pauline McLynn paid a visit to her home town last week where she participated in a chat with Keith Hopper about her life and career in writing at Sligo library as part of the Word series, a collaborative with the BA in writing and literature course at ATU, Sligo.
Sligo Champion
In conversation with Keith Hopper a well known author and lecturer in Creative Writing for a podcast called The Word, the multi-talented and much published author and Sligo born actor, Pauline McLynn has certainly moved on significantly since she catapulted to fame on the hilarious Father Ted show in the mid where she played the unforgettable housekeeper Mrs Doyle.