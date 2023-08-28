Food litter taking from good overall impression of County Sligo beach says survey

The annual survey of coasts and inland waterways by business group Irish Business Against Litter (IBAL) shows Strandhill beach in County Sligo failing to improve on its ‘moderately littered’ status of last year. The study of 33 areas nationwide revealed the most littered areas to have cleaned up but the majority of beaches falling short of clean status, despite the unsettled summer meaning lower visitor numbers.

Beaches, harbours, rivers and their immediate environs were monitored by An Taisce in June and July. While there was a 50% rise in clean sites overall, the survey again found our coastal areas to be more littered than our towns, which IBAL researches as part of its Anti-Litter League programme.

The An Taisce report for Strandhill stated: “The first impression of Strandhill is a very positive one with attractive paving, signage, visitor information notices, with bicycle parking and the litter bins in good order. The dog-fouling facility in this immediate area was somewhat old looking and enough to bring down the overall litter grade - food related items included alcohol and mineral cans, coffee cups, fast-food wrappers, plastic bags and sweet wrappers. Much of it was along the path to the campsite, in the dunes at the northern end of the site and in the rock armour over the wall.

"Occasional items of clothing, shoes, dog fouling, cigarette butts and marine related items, along with a wooden pallet were also present. It was noted that there was rusty steel protruding from the slipway, both unsightly and potential to cause injury.”

The popular beaches at Portmarnock and Lahinch deteriorated to ‘littered’ status,as did Dog’s Bay in Galway, while those at Bundoran, Ballybunion, Skerries and Strandhill were deemed ‘moderately littered’. Clean beaches included Killiney, Salthill and Tramore, as well as Brittas Bay and Curracloe in Wexford, which both improved on last year.

“Over an unsettled summer, where our beaches attracted far fewer numbers than normal, one might have expected the majority to be virtually free of litter,” says Conor Horgan of IBAL. “Unfortunately, this does not reflect the state of our coastal environment. There is much ‘long lie’ litter and waste coming in from the sea, and this is compounded by litter from those who continue to frequent our coastline despite the inclement weather.”

For the first time since IBAL commenced its coastal surveys in 2017, no area was deemed a litter blackspot. Blackrock Castle (Cork Harbour), a blackspot in previous IBAL surveys, improved to littered, as did White’s Bay in Cork and the Tolka River at Annesley Bridge in Dublin. There was a positive turnaround at Grand Canal Dock in Dublin, previously ‘heavily littered’, which was judged ‘moderately littered’.

Disposable vapes were revealed as an emerging form of litter, encountered in 1 in 7 of all visits, making them significantly more common on our beaches than on our streets.

“This time last year we were not seeing this form of litter at all, so its rapid emergence is worrying. So, too, is its impact on our environment,” warns Conor Horgan. IBAL favours the banning of disposable vapes, which, it contends, run counter to the notion of a circular economy. Vapes contain electronics, chemical waste and single-use plastic which breaks down into microparticles, endangering sea life.

“At a time when we are urgently trying to reduce plastic pollution in our oceans, the emergence of vapes is concerning.” Research shows the number of disposable vapes sold each year in the US would stretch for over 7,000 miles.^

IBAL credits the Clean Coasts programme, which supports over 2,000 volunteer groups, as a major force in ridding our coasts of litter throughout the year. Its annual ‘Big Beach Clean’ takes place nationwide each September. The continued rise in volunteers, now in excess of 40,000, reflects the growing public concern around the marine environment.