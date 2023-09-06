Firefighter strike is over but misgivings remain on deal in Sligo

While the country’s Retained Firefighters have voted to accept proposals from the Workplace Relations Commission to resolve their industrial dispute there are misgivings about the deal.

Under the terms proposed by WRC (63% vote in favour) the new recruits would now enter the service with guaranteed minimum earnings of over €18,000. The guaranteed earnings for fire fighters with more than 8 years of service would be over €21,500 and the station officers will have secure minimum earnings between €27,400 to €31,720.

The requirement of availability would be reduced from 48 weeks to 24 weeks, but the option to be available more frequently on a voluntary basis would be offered as well.

The proposals have gained support after an intensive consultation and a secret ballot, but it was not an overwhelming ‘yes’. 47% of fire fighters still don’t agree with the decision.

SIPTU representative in Sligo, Colin McGowan said, “The national committee met on Tuesday morning to discuss the next steps. However, a large number of firefighters are not happy with it.

“The minister and the Local Government Management Agency (LGMA) will be expected to live up to all parts of the proposal and there is a lot more work to do in the next phase.”

Retained firefighter, Alan Keane, from Sligo town station voted against the motion as he believes that the decision “doesn’t really benefit” him.

He said, “The proposals do benefit the firefighters stationed at outer stations that are not too busy.

“Those who are working at outer stations will now have more time off as the week-on-week-off system which is already available in town stations would be applied to them as well.

“I think most of the people have accepted the proposals out of fear that if we don’t accept it then we might not be offered anything better.

“For now, the industrial action has been paused but SIPTU has said that if the national pay talks don’t go well then we will continue the fight.”

SIPTU’s Divisional Organiser, Karan O’Loughlin said the vote ends the current strike, it does not end the battle.

He said, “The WRC document is the beginning of the next stage for the Retained Fire Fighters. SIPTU representatives will be writing immediately to the employers and to the minister.

“We will advise of the acceptance of the document and seek to engage in discussions in respect of the retainer and rollout of the WRC terms, especially those clauses that relate to the recruitment, pay and time off.”

SIPTU Sector Organiser for the Local Authority Sector, Brendan O’Brien, said: “While the WRC document does not deliver a cure for all that ails the Retained Fire Service, it has created a path forward to commence the transformation that the service needs.”