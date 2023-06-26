Fire services attend Sligo bookmakers incident

Two units of Sligo fire brigade along with Gardaí and an ambulance are at the scene this lunch time of the Ladbrokes bookmakers on Holborn Street in Sligo.

The bookmakers was evacuated and the street closed after what is understood a circuit board began smoking and which set off the fire alarm on the premises. The fire service was quickly on the scene and several personnel entered the building. There are no reported injuries and an ambulance was called as a precaution. The shop was said to have been fairly busy at the time.