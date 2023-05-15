Female pedestrian killed in Ballaghaderreen collision

Gardaí are investigating the fatal collision which occurred this morning.

A pedestrian in her fifties has been killed in a collision with a car in Ballaghaderreen this monring.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the collision involving a car and a pedestrian that occurred at approximately 10:40amon the N5 at Tibohine near Ballaghaderreen.

The pedestrian; a female aged in her late 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The N5 at Tibohine between Ballaghaderreen and Frenchpark was closed to facilitate and examination by Forensic Collision Investigators but has since fully reopened to traffic.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N5 at Ballaghaderreen between 10am and 10:45am are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Castlerea Garda Station on 094 962 1630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.