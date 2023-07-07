Fees for Irish Residence Permit a huge burden on students, says ATU Sligo student

The fees associated with obtaining an Irish Residence Permit are ‘a huge burden’ on students.

That’s according to Nishant Thomas a PhD student in ATU Sligo and Secretary for the Post Graduate Committee.

It comes after The Migrant Rights Centre Ireland launched a Fair Fees Campaign recently, aimed at reducing fees collected for the Irish Residence Permit (IRP) card.

Currently the IRP cards cost €300, which needs to be renewed every year or sometimes more often due to special circumstances.

An applicant is exempted from the fee if they have refugee status, are aged under 18, are resident and married to an Irish citizen and are a family member of an EU citizen.

The national campaign launched by the Migrant Rights Centre Ireland has called the fees ‘extortionate’ and asks that the fees be reduced to match similar fees charged for other state registrations such as a passport (€75) or driver’s licence (€55).

Non-EU workers in various trades such as nurses, chefs, engineers, IT specialists, agri-food workers truck drivers, international students as well as their family members often have to pay IRP card fee every year.

This fee was first introduced in 2006 when the price was €100, only two years later it was increased to €150. Then in 2012, the amount was doubled to €300, and has not been revised since.

He said: “PhD students are getting a stipend between €15000 to €18000 per annum, which is even less than the minimum wage in the country, and then the rising living cost. It is already tough for the students to manage their expenses and above that we have to pay this huge amount every year.”

Adding further he said: “It is not just the IRP card fees; we also need to pay for insurance to get the IRP every year which costs another €450 or more. This means we are spending almost a month’s stipend on these registrations from our pockets.”

“These extra expenses put mental pressure on the students and sometimes we are forced to work part time jobs after giving 40 or more hours to the lab. This also means that most of the students have to cancel their plans to go back home,” said Nishant.

Ninan Thomas, a senior staff nurse in Plunkett Community Nursing Unit, Sligo said: “When I first came to Ireland we only had to register and there was no fees for it. Then the fees was introduced and increased heavily with time. At first the fee was paid for two years but then they changed it to one year only.

“The idea behind registration was to collect the number of foreigners living in each Garda area, but later it became a revenue generating mechanism,” said Ninan.

The Spokesperson for the Fair Fees Camapaign Group, Lijie Shao said: “The government generates additional income off our backs because of where we come from.

"In the midst of the cost-of-living crisis, we are being forced to make big sacrifices to make ends meet and this fee makes it much worse. Reducing this fee would make us feel equal and valued in the country we call home.”

According to the campaign group, a recent response to a parliamentary question the Minister for Justice has revealed it only costs €20.44 to produce and deliver each card. That means the amount being charged is 15 times more than what it costs to issue.

It further states that last year alone (2022) the government collected €58 million from people from outside the EU paying IRP card fees. In the past 10 years the state has generated over €300 million from IRP cards fees, which has cost just €21 million to produce and deliver.

The Campaign group has called on the Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee, to reduce the IRP fee to a level more in line with similar fees charged for other state registrations.

A comparison of registration prices with other countries show that Ireland is collecting much more fee than what is being collected by countries like Greece (€16), Spain (€16.08 – €21.87), Austria (€20), Switzerland (€42) and Luxembourg (€80).

The IRP card fees, and the subsequent requirement of insurance policies do put a lot of pressure on the foreign workers and students living in Ireland. The campaign is getting immense support and has been signed by more than 4700 people. But the government does not seem to be much concerned about them.

In response to a Parliamentary Question on in earlier this year, Minister for Justice Simon Harris (while he was filling in for Helen McEntee) said, “The cost of registration is kept under ongoing review by my department, including in respect of increases to the costs of providing the facility. However, there are no current plans to amend the fee.”