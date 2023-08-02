Father describes the heartbreaking loss of his only son (16) in a fall at his County Sligo factory as like a bad dream
Tubbercurry firm fined €10,000 following accident and ordered to make €40,000 in donations to charities nominated by family
Sligo Champion
The tragic case of a young and “much loved” county Sligo boy who fell to his death at his father’s factory in Tubbercurry exemplified “the sad fact that bad things can happen to good people,” Judge Keenan Johnson stated at Sligo Circuit Court.