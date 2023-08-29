Exploits on the local GAA field prove inspirational for Sligo poet

No Small Thing is “a celebration of home,” he says. “As well as physical homes, it celebrates the idea of home, including Sligo”. One example of this is a poem about his football playing days, “Hazelwood Pitch”.

“The poem is basically a nostalgic walk along the pitch, remembering moments where certain things happened in specific parts of the pitch. I can still vividly remember moments, good and bad. I think the emotions involved sear these things into your memory.”

For Trevor, it’s important to explore things in poetry that other people might call “not poetic”, Some people are “a bit stuffy when it comes to poetry,” he says. “I think basically anything can be made poetic if it’s described well enough.” This is one piece of advice he gives to budding writers in his role as a freelance editor of poetry and fiction.

Poetic inspiration was never a problem while growing up in Sligo, he observes. The Dunally native has always returned to Sligo in his writing. His first two collections contained poems about Sligo town, the Garavogue and Rosses Point. Apart from his poem “Hazelwood Pitch”, his new collection draws inspiration from his native town. “A Sligo Rhyme” touches on various Sligo locations, including Benbulben, Drumcliffe and Lough Gill.

Trevor can also be contacted at trevorconway.weebly.com. His new collection, No Small Thing, is available in Liber Bookshop on O’Connell Street, along with his two previous collections, Evidence of Freewheeling and Breeding Monsters.