Exhibition curated by Sligo’s Hamilton Gallery to open in Beijing, marking 100 years since WB Yeats was awarded Nobel Prize

One hundred years ago, in 1923, W B Yeats was awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature.

This year, on the 13th June, the poets birthday, Hamilton Gallery will mark this anniversary with the opening of “Ancestral Houses”, an exhibition of paintings, in Beijing, as part of the cultural programme of Ireland’s embassy there.

The exhibition comprises individual paintings from artists all over Ireland, in response to the suite of poems “Mediations in Time of Civil War” which Yeats wrote in 1921.

To accompany the exhibition, a new short film has been produced by Hamilton Gallery.

Filmed on location, by Sligo videographer Peter Martin in the beautiful setting of Temple House in County Sligo, the short film carries parallel readings from Ancestral Houses in both English and Chinese while the cultural context of the poem is explained by Yeats Scholar Seán Golden.

Hamilton Gallery extends special thanks to the Department of Foreign Affairs and the Irish Embassy in China for their invaluable involvement in making this significant cultural project possible, and also to the Perceval family of Temple House and the family of W B Yeats for their help in creating the film.

The exhibition will travel from Beijing to several other major cities in China until the end of 2023, as part of the cultural celebrations surrounding the centenary of W B Yeats’ Nobel Prize.