End of an era in Sligo town as Ulster Bank shuts its branch after 160 years

Ulster Bank Sligo Branch Manager Shane Brehony locking the door for the last time.

Ulster Bank staff pictured at the closing of the branch last Friday.

One of Sligo’s most iconic buildings remains closed this week as the Ulster Bank on Stephen Street shut its doors for the last time on Friday evening.

Branch manager Shane Brehony shut the door for the last time, joining some 62 other Ulster Bank branches closing at the same time around the country.

On the 31st of March last, all Ulster Bank branches ceased transactional services other than transactions to support with account closure requests.

Questions now turn to what will become of the building located in a prominent position in the centre of Sligo with a statue of WB Yeats to the front.

The etached five-bay two-storey sandstone ashlar classically-styled bank was built in 1863.

The bank, built to the designs of James Hamilton of Glasgow and Belfast, is a notable feature of the town centre due to its rich ashlar Scottish sandstone, scale and prominent position at the junction of three busy steets.

Ulster Bank set up in Belfast in 1836 and in 1860 it opened its first branches outside Ulster, in Sligo and Ardee.

The new building was immediately viewed as a notable feature of the town centre and is described by the National Inventory of Architectural Heritage as being ‘significant’ and ‘attesting to the prosperity of Sligo town in the late nineteenth century’.

The bank suffered extensive damage during the Irish Civil War (1922-23) but was rebuilt.