Emmy Award nomination for Sligo native Dearbhla Walsh

Dearbhla Walsh is nominated for her role as Director of Series ‘Bad Sisters’ in the category ‘Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series’.

Also nominated in the same category are Peter Hoar for ‘The Last of Us’, Mike White for ‘The White Lotus’, Andrij Parekh, Mark Mylod and Lorene Scafaria for Succession and Benjamin Caron for Andor.

Irish actor/writer Sharon Horgan has been shortlisted in two categories for her work on the AppleTV hit Bad Sisters.

Horgan will face stiff competition in the Lead Actress in a Drama Series category, where she is nominated alongside Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets), Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale), Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us), Keri Russell (The Diplomat) and Sarah Snook (Succession).

Catastrophe star Horgan, has been shortlisted in the Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series category as well.

The series is shortlisted for Outstanding Casting for a drama series.

Nominations were read out by actor Yvette Nicole Brown and Television Academy Chairman Frank Scherma on Tuesday.

The 75th annual Emmy awards will take place on September 18 2023.