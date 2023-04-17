Education minister told to sort out school bus ticket issues by Sligo councillors

Sligo County Council will write to Education Minister Norma Foley asking that all children get a school bus ticket.

Cllr Paul Taylor’s motion stated that the Council should write to the Minister to ensure there were adequate supports put in place to ensure every child who needs a bus ticket regardless of eligibility receives that ticket.

It added that last year, parents were left waiting five months before getting a ticket with some children not receiving one until January.

Cllr Taylor said that as the closing date for applying for tickets was April 28 and the same situation was arising every year.

There were parents, children and families were waiting on tickets and not knowing in some cases on the day before the school term started whether they had a bus ticket or not.

“We certainly can’t have another year like last year where so many families were left waiting, and some were left for up to five months before getting tickets.”

He said he knew the Minister and the Department put on extra buses and almost all of children were catered for as the year went on, but it was far too late.

Cllr Taylor asked that the Department be active in letting parents know what situation they were in as early as possible and certainly by mid-summer.

He also asked that the Department would leave the extra buses they had put on these routes into next year if the demand was there. He added that there was a review in 2021 on criteria for who were and who were not eligible for tickets.

But it was not finalised, and he was also wondering when it would be finalised.

Cllr Gerry Mullaney said they were all at the coal face of this issue during September to November and even later last year. He said some did not get tickets because they did not complete the application form.

And they were driving to schools at great cost and great inconvenience. He added that unfortunately Bus Éireann were not the easiest to deal with or talk to on the phone. He said it was very important to get this right for the coming year.

The other problem was concessionary tickets and and no place for them on the bus.

It should not be classed as a second class ticket as every ticket should be equal and every child who gets a ticket should have transport provided for them.

Cllr Thomas Healy said: “What happened last year, there was no thought put into it.” He said there was talk about the cost of living and saving money for seat tickets. But every family he talked to did not mind paying for the ticket because they were sure of a seat.

Cllr Healy said some of the children who were entitled to seats did not get seats.

There had been a demonstration in Riverstown and the effect was that some parents had to give up their jobs to bring their child to and form school.

He added that former Education Minister Mary O’Rourke brought in a bill years ago with concessionary and non-concessionary tickets which meant that the child had to go to the nearest school. At that time, it was right but not now, as people needed to move with the times.

People now send their children to different schools for different reasons, for better education, better study facilities and there were some cases where some children were bullied at national school and wanted to be in a different secondary school than the bullies.

He added that over 40,000 cars would be taken off the road if all children were on buses and that would certainly help climate change. In Collooney some children can get on the bus and others can’t and it was an awful thing for a bus driver to stop a child coming on to a bus.

It was not fair on the drivers, and he had spoken to many of them, and they did not want to put a child on the road and drive off without them because the first thing that will hit them will be the question of the child’s safety.

He said families did not mind paying the €500 per year for family travel as it made them feel secure.

“This has been going on since 2009 and I know, because my child was put off the bus.”

The councillor wondered why Local Link and private operators were not engaged to have longer than one year contracts as a child going to secondary school were attending for five or six years.

Cllr Dara Mulvey said it was an issue that every single member of the Council had been contacted on. Last year something was rolled out that was not thought out. Issuing free bus tickets to all seemed a great idea but caused pandemonium.

Two parents in many homes were working and one of them has to facilitate bringing the child to a school bus if the bus is outside their area.

It was a recurring problem, but some Minister needed to just grasp this and sort it out for once and for all. You could not have a situation where a child got a ticket for the first two years and then had none in the third year when the child was going into exams.

The whole disruption was totally unfair, and the extra buses needed to stay in place.

He had contacted Bus Éireann where there was a possibility that a bus might be removed but he was still waiting on a reply.

Families were working and paying their taxes and they did not need this stress and it was guaranteed that all 18 councillors would be getting e mails about this issue later in the year.

Cllr Martin Baker said the major problem was that the bus tickets were allocated too late.

Some of the children only got the tickets two weeks into the school year.

Cllr Thomas Walsh said he echoed most of the sentiments and he welcomed the on-going review. By some of the remarks one would think that there wasn’t a child able to get a bus.

To put it in context, there were 130,000 applications to Bus Éireann for tickets and 124,000 were accommodated. And last year there was an increase of applications year on year to Bus Éireann for 20,000 extra students.

He said that was a huge and unexpected increase, so it was crucial in the context that there were a very small number of students that did not get a bus ticket.

Like every other sector Bus Éireann had problems getting staff and they did not have a pool of drivers they could call on.

On the question of not going to the nearest local school he said if people did not support the local shop and local Post Office then they won’tbe there, so people have to support local schools.

He said the ethos of the concessionary and non-concessionary tickets was to keep local schools alive and this should be supported.

Cllr Taylor said the criteria was there since the 1980s and it was well known that this needed to be changed. What parents could not understand was that there were seats not taken on buses, yet they could not avail of them.