Education Minister Norma Foley opens extension at County Sligo school

Extensive work has been carried out with the development of a new science lab with a preparation area, two additional classrooms and the reconfiguration of the old science lab to a classroom.

Minister Foley said: “I am delighted to have been given the opportunity to visit Coláiste Iascaigh today. It is a pleasure to see the new development of these wonderful facilities which will be a huge asset to the school and its students in the future.”

During her visit, Minister Foley was given a tour of the facilities and the opportunity to meet current and past staff, students, and community members. She also unveiled a new plaque within the new extension.

Minister Foley was welcomed by Mayo, Sligo and Leitrim Education and Training (MSLETB) Board Chief Executive Tom Grady, Director of Schools Mary Madden, Coláiste Iascaigh Principal, Thomas Coggins, and representatives from the Student Council.

Mr Grady said: “It is a wonderful opportunity to be able to welcome the Minister for Education, Norma Foley TD to Coláiste Iascaigh. Extensive planning and work has gone into the delivery of this fantastic extension to the school here in Coláiste Iascaigh. Being able to display the completed development today of this work is fantastic. The development of these facilities is an asset not only to the school but to the community as well.”

Coláiste Iascaigh, Principal, Thomas Coggins was impressed with how Minister Foley engaged with the pupils and how she took time out to have a look at what they were doing. “We are delighted to welcome the Minister to Coláiste Iascaigh. The new science lab will be a hub of learning for our students. The work that has been completed is exciting for our community and we cannot wait for future developments to our school.”