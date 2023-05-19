Dutch and Belgian travel agents enjoy the best which Sligo offers

Travel agents from Belgium and the Netherlands at Atlantic Sheepdogs in Streedagh, with Martin Feeney, Atlantic Sheepdogs (front, third left); Megan O’Shea, Tourism Ireland (front, fifth left); and tour guide Valeria Betti (left).

The aim of the travel agents’ visit is to familiarise them with Ireland and its tourism offering, so that when they return home, they will be better informed and more enthusiastic about Ireland, when advising their clients about planning and booking their holidays here.

The group’s itinerary included a sheep-herding experience with Atlantic Sheepdogs in Streedagh, County Sligo and a visit to VOYA Seaweed Baths in Strandhill, as well as a Sligo Oyster Experience at WB’s Coffee House in Sligo town. The travel agents enjoyed lunch at Eithna's By The Sea in Mullaghmore and dinner at Eala Bhánin, Rockwood Parade, Sligo town.. They stayed in Clayton Hotel, Sligo.

Karen van der Horst, Tourism Ireland’s Manager for Northern Europe, said: “Tourism Ireland was delighted to invite these travel agents from Belgium and the Netherlands to visit Ireland, to experience at first-hand the wealth of things to see and do here for Belgian and Dutch holidaymakers. Seeing is believing – and our aim is that when they return home, they will be even more enthusiastic about the destination, helping to secure a greater share of their business for Sligo and Ireland in 2023 and beyond.”