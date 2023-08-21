Drones hampered search for missing County Roscommon man in Sligo

The search for a missing man in the centre of Sligo had to be called off on Saturday evening after drones were spotted flying in an area where the Rescue 118 helicopter was flying.

Sligo Fire Service were tasked to assist in searching the Garavogue River for a missing person and Rescue 118, the search and rescue helicopter, based at Sligo Airport, was also assisting with the search but had to stand down and return to base as two drones were launched in the area.

Sligo Fire Service in a statement said: “The dangers of the use of drones around airborne aircraft has been well documented lately so there is no excuse for doing this. You are hampering the rescue services in doing their jobs and preventing them from helping someone in need. Please keep your drones on the ground when you see or hear an aircraft.”

Following the discovery of a body on Sunday afternoon at Rosses Point in Sligo, the missing person appeal for Paul Carthy was stood down.

Gardaí in Sligo have thanked the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI), the Irish Coast Guard and Sligo Fire Services as well as the media and members of the public for their assistance in this matter.

52-year-old Mr Carthy, from Scramogue, Co. Roscommon was reported missing on Thursday 17th August 2023 at 2pm. He was last seen at 9pm on Wednesday 16th August at Sligo University Hospital.