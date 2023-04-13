DIY:SOS team head to Sligo to help Carpenter-Mannion family in final episode of RTE series

In the final episode in the current series of DIY:SOS, Baz Ashmawy and team are in Coolaney, County Sligo to renovate and adapt the home of the Carpenter-Mannion family.

Claire Carpenter suffered a stroke last year and spent months in hospital and in the National Rehabilitation Hospital away from partner Ross and their three young children.

Their house needed extensive occupational changes to allow Claire to return home with a degree of comfort and ease and to assist with ongoing rehabilitation.

Claire was born and raised in lovely Coolaney and Ross is native to Sligo Town.

The DIY:SOS team said: "This build was a joy from start to finish thanks to talented; Builders - Jerome McNamara and Alan Gannon of G&M Construction; Lead Carpenter - Trevor Goulden; Colum Gallagher Lead Electrics; Neil Walsh - Lead Plumber and Kieran Davey on Groundsworks.

"We had stunning house design from Kerry Hiddleston Design with David Ross and Trevor McDaid of Hamilton Young Architects, a beautiful garden design by Diarmuid Gavin; the ever present expertise of Stephen Brennan of KIRBY and Helena Ryan of Cooga Safety; Joe and Carol from Medilink and series photographer Luke W. Cleary who captured behind the scenes magic. Huge thanks to the legions and legions of Sligo Volunteers, including the ever dedicated Helen Vaughan, Teresa Fennell, Ciaran Sheehan and Claire McGoldrick.”

The episode airs this Sunday, April 16, at 6.30pm on RTE One and RTE Player.