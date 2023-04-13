Diversions and restrictions around Ireland West Airport during US President Joe Biden’s visit
Gardaí have announced traffic restrictions in and around Ireland West airport for the visit of US President Joe Biden on Friday.
The President at Ireland West Airport from Dublin Airport in the afternoon and normal operations will continue at Ireland West Airport at all times, however Gardaí say travelling members of the public should allow additional time to arrive at the airport due to possible temporary road closures.
The following Traffic Management measures, for security reasons, will be put in place:
Park and Shuttle Locations are provided as follows:
The President will depart County Mayo from Ireland West Airport to Dublin Airport late on Friday evening.
An Garda Síochána says it is working to ensure that the nature and scale of the policing and security operation continues to be proportionate to the need to protect everyone’s safety.
“We would ask members of the public to heed the advice and instructions of Gardaí and we thank them for their continuing co-operation,” said a spokesperson.
Meanwhile, Bus Éireann advises customers travelling to and from Ballina to check service updates on our website www.buseireann.ie. Passengers can expect some delays and diversions, so it is important to plan your journey and allow additional time.
In particular, route 444 connecting Dromore West and Ballina will not operate on Friday 14 April.
Route 458 from Enniskillen to Ballina via Sligo will operate to and from the outskirts of Ballina tomorrow afternoon Friday 14 April.
Delays are anticipated on three of our Expressway interregional services – Route 22 between Ballina and Dublin, Route 52 connecting Ballina and Galway and Route 64 between Galway and Derry, via Knock. Ireland West Airport will close for a period on Friday 14 April, passengers can disembark at Charlestown or Kilkelly. Real time travel information for Expressway is available at expressway.ie.
The closure of Knock village will affect routes 421, 440 and Expressway route 64. Services will stop at the R323 roundabout Ballyhaunis Road.