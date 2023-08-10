Disruption expected at Sligo University Hospital as works begin to extend Emergency Department waiting room

Disruption is expected at Sligo University Hospital from next week as works get underway to extend the Emergency Department waiting room.

The work is expected to continue for at least two weeks.

A statement said the following:

“On Monday 14 August, Sligo University Hospital will commence upgrade works to increase the size of the Emergency Department Waiting Room which will take approximately two weeks to complete.

“The waiting room will remain open and a temporary registration desk will be in place.

“There will be a certain level of disruption while the works are ongoing and the hospital would like to apologise to patients and their families for the disruption as a result of these works.”