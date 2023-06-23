Designers of yet to be built Sligo social housing scheme wins architectural award

Darragh O’Brien, Minister of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, is joined by Alice Casey, Cian Deegan, Jessica Keller, and Dominic Daly, Sligo winners of the Town Centre Living Architectural Design Competitions, along with Sligo Local Authority representative Jim Molloy (far right). The architectural competition sought innovative design solutions for creating high-quality homes in town-centre locations. Pic. Keith Arkins Media.

‘Housing at Pirn Mill Road’ by TAKA Architects was the winning proposal for the ‘Town Centre Living’ architectural design competition in Sligo.

The ‘Town Centre Living’ competitions, which launched on 27 January 2023, aimed to encourage innovative designs from architectural firms for social housing within town centres across the country in Castleblayney, Kildare, Roscrea, and Sligo.

The competition’s aim was to progress the Government’s Town Centre First policy objectives of compact growth and town-centre revitalisation, by way of real showcase projects which will provide almost 100 new social housing homes. All competitions were adjudicated anonymously by four separate juries.

Comments on ‘Housing at Pirn Mill Road’ by TAKA Architects include: Jury citation (extract): “The assessment panel were unanimous in their award to this submission which displayed an understanding of site, context and brief, a clear site strategy with a hierarchy of considered open spaces, supported by an innovative typology of building form and volumes.

The block structure establishes permeability through the site with two defined routes.

Almost unique amongst the submissions the proposal also addresses the construction approach, proposing timber frame off-site construction, to reduce carbon emissions and construction time.

The jury considered that with its considered quality, clear resolution of the site and applicability to other town sites that this submission addressed all the critical aspects of the brief.”

The Royal Institute of the Architects of Ireland (RIAI) and the Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien made the announcement.

The winning architects’ firm in a statement said: “We have developed a proposal for town centre homes at Pirn Mill Road which offer an exemplar model for low-rise medium-density housing which is also appropriate for many town centre sites in Ireland.

“We have deployed this model in a way which addresses and enhances the specific opportunities of the Pirn Mill Road site to create a vibrant and attractive place for town centre living.”