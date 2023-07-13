Delivering affordable student accommodation is key says Sligo councillor

Situation of student accommodation in Sligo is criticised

Affordability must be key to student accommodation, according to a Councillor at the monthly meeting of Sligo Co Council.

Sinn Féin Cllr Arthur Gibbons said that the focus on delivering student accommodation cannot neglect the issue of affordability.

His motion called on the government to make affordability key to student accommodation.

Cllr Gibbons was responding to announcements by Minister Simon Harris that new accommodation is to be brought onstream and at a time when 1,000 student beds have been taken out of the system in the past six to eight months in Sligo, according to Cllr Rosaleen O’Grady.

Cllr Gibbons stated: “The situation of student accommodation is a disaster in Sligo and beyond and reflects the government’s wider failures in the housing system.

“I know the Minister is trying to increase the supply of student accommodation, but we can’t just have the same approach where all we get is a supply of accommodation that’s completely unaffordable.

“Supply without affordability will either price people out or force them to go into debt just to keep a roof over their heads.

“Take for example a neighbour’s family member from Sligo, who is studying in the University of Galway for the academic year, their monthly rent will be just shy of €820 for a single bedroom.

“Let’s say that the student has to pay this themselves. An 18-year-old earning a below minimum wage rate (€9.04), due to the discriminatory nature of the minimum wage legislation, would have to work for 22 hours just cover this cost.

“That’s before they pay for food, study materials, the price of the bus home and any kind of social life. It’s also before they find time for all their course commitments.

“It is no wonder so many of our students are stressed out and considering emigration.

“If Minister Harris goes down the same route as Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien, and just keeps telling us that it’s only about ‘supply, supply, supply’, well the simple response from students and parents will be that yes supply is important, but it must be matched with affordability.”

In supporting the motion, People Before Profit Cllr Gino O’Boyle said he had raised this issue at the Council 18 months ago.

He said at the time that students were facing an accommodation crisis here in Sligo and that the government needed to take some action.

Cllr O’Boyle said that governments over the past decade had failed to solve the housing crisis.

The provision of affordable student accommodation was a current pressing issue and needed to be addressed.

He said that many Sligo students are already facing a crisis as they come back to third level education.

Some students are having to defer courses, sleep in hotels or friend’s couches.

“Our young population was affected very badly by the covid crisis and they missed out on a lot of education.

“And now after the stresses and strains of the Leaving Cert they are coming into college in Sligo with virtually no place to go.”

Cllr O’Boyle said Sligo did not have the affordable student accommodation that was needed.

He said subsidized student accommodation and controlled rents were needed to help solve the crisis.

Cllr Rosaleen O’Grady said it was a huge problem in Sligo. Sligo had University status with the ATU but 1,000 beds had been taken out of the system in Sligo in the past six to eight months.

“That has to be a huge concern for all of us, she said” Cllr O’Grady said she did not know the answer to this question.

“1,000 beds had been taken out for our students who are attending the ATU and that was very worrying.”