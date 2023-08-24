Crowds break into applause as funeral of iconic Sligo retailer John Mullaney passes through town
Sligo Champion
Hundreds lined Sligo’s main street, O’Connell Street as the funeral of well known retailer John Mullaney (91) passed by his famous shop.
A guard of honour was formed by the street’s retailers as the hearse passed through the town on its way to Sligo Cemetery shortly before one o’clock today following Requiem Mass at Sligo Cathedral.
Poignantly, the crowd burst into applause as the hearse made its way from Harmony Hill and then paused outside his shop where Mr Mullaney worked for over 70 years.