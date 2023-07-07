Two more men appear in court charged with violent disorder after incident in Sligo

Released on bail

Two men have appeared at Ballyshannon District Court on charges of violent disorder, after an alleged incident in Sligo, last weekend.

It brings to five, the total who have now been charged with similar offences arising out of the same alleged incident on July 3 at Norbert Ferguson Parade, Sligo.

Josh Gaughan (25) of Newlands Manor Green, Newlands Manor, Clondalkin, County Dublin is charged with violent disorder at Norbert Ferguson Parade on July 3.

Detective Garda Niall Rigney gave evidence of the arrest charge and caution of the defendant at Sligo Garda Station at 2.20 pm today.

The defendant made no reply when charged.

Defence solicitor Gerry McGovern said bail was agreed on a list of conditions and a surety was also accepted.

Mr McGovern said the defendant will give an undertaking not to leave the jurisdiction.

His passport has been surrendered to Detective Martin McCabe.

Judge Brendan O’Reilly released the defendant on bail on a number of conditions, a bond of €100 and a similar cash bond, with €300 of an independent surety.

The defendant was to be of good behaviour, not commit an offence, reside at the stated address, sign on daily at Clondalkin Garda Station, surrender his passport, supply a mobile phone and have it switched on 24 hours and give gardaí 48 hours- notice if he got a new a new phone, have no contact directly or indirectly or on social media with witnesses and to stay out of pubs in county Sligo.

Mr McGovern applied for and was granted legal aid.

The second defendant, Kenneth McMorrow (43) of Manor Court, Dunshaughlin, County Meath is charged with an identical offence.

Detective Garda Conor Jordan gave evidence of the arrest charge and caution of the second defendant at Sligo Garda Station at 2.22pm today.

He made no reply to the charge.

Mr McGovern was granted legal aid.

Judge O’Reilly released the defendant on bail on identical conditions apart from the stipulation that he was to sign on daily at Ashbourne Garda Station, County Meath.

Both defendants were remanded on bail until October 12 for DPP directions, at Sligo District Court.