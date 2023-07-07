Two further men charged in relation to incidents of assault and public order in Sligo

Due in court in Ballyshannon this afternoon

Gardaí in Sligo arrested two men this morning as part of their ongoing investigations.

Gardaí made two further arrests this morning, Friday 7th July, in relation to a number of incidents of assault and public order that occurred at a licensed premises in Sligo on the morning of Monday 3rd July.

The two men, aged in their early 40s and 20s, were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda station in County Sligo.

Both men have since been charged in relation to these incidents and are due to appear before Ballyshannon District Court, this afternoon Friday after 3p.m.

Investigations ongoing.