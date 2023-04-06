Sligo woman (25) spat at garda and resisted arrest

Case adjourned for a Probation Report

A 25 year old woman before Sligo District Court on a number of charges including assaulting a garda was shouting abuse across the street at a group of people when gardaí arrived on mobile patrol.

The woman’s friends then approached gardaí asking them to calm her down.

Casey Gunning of St Bridget’s Place, Sligo was charged with engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour, resisting Garda George Chambers in the execution of his duty and assaulting the garda at Castle St on November 27th 2022.

Further charges of intoxication and failing to provide a name and address were withdrawn and struck out.

Sergeant Derek Butler told the court at 2:40am gardaí were on mobile patrol on Castle St and a female was shouting abuse across the street. Her female friends came over to gardaí asking them to calm her down.

She was very aggressive to gardaí.

There was a strong smell of alcohol off her. She then knocked Gda Chambers’ notebook out of his hand and told gardaí to go away and f off. She resisted being arrested and had to be handcuffed.

The defendant spat at Gda Chambers’ eyes and was conveyed to the garda station where she was identified. Judge Sandra Murphy asked if the garda had any consequences such as infection and the sergeant said no.

Defending solicitor Mr Tom MacSharry said his client was a young lady of 25 years with no previous convictions.

She did have underlying issues, he said. After it happened, she met with Gda Chambers the next day to apologise profusely for her outrageous behaviour. The solicitor said in fairness to Gda Chambers who is a very decent garda and accepted the apology.

He said his client knows it was a very serious matter and instructed to plead guilty. She had given a full frank apology to Gda Chambers and said there was an element of provocation but there was no defence. He said she has a very good career and is respected in the community and comes from a very respectable family.

He asked the court to consider a Probation Report.

Judge Murphy said she was hearing everything he said and it was appropriate in this case to adjourn for a Probation Report.