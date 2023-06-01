Sligo woman (22) charged with assault causing harm

Case adjourned for service of the Book of Evidence

A 22 year old woman appeared before Judge Sandra Murphy at Sligo District Court charged with assault causing harm. Megan Scanlon of City Gate Apartments, Sligo is charged with assaulting Paulina Furmanczyk causing her harm at Armstrongs Cash Saver, High St, Sligo on January 16th 2021.

Defending solicitor Mr Gerard McGovern told Judge Murphy they were not proceeding with submissions before her about delayed points.

Sergeant Derek Butler told the court the defendant was going forward on the section 3 charge only. Judge Murphy adjourned the case for one week for service of the Book of Evidence.

The defendant was released on bail.