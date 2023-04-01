Sligo man sentenced to 18 months in prison for multiple offences

A Sligo man before Sligo District Court on a number of charges including assault, criminal damage and trespass, was sentenced to a total of 18 months in prison by Judge Sandra Murphy on Thursday.

John Dennedy, of Racecourse View, Sligo was sentenced to six months in prison for assaulting security man John Joe Dowdican causing him harm at Sligo University Hospital on October 13th 2019.

Other charges before the court included damaging a front door belonging to Ann Marie Mahon at Castle St, Sligo on January 1st 2021. He was charged with having a knife with a blade which was sharply pointed at JFK Parade Sligo on February 5th 2020. Dennedy was charged with entering the Glasshouse Apartments, Hyde Bridge, Sligo on February 5th 2021 as a trespasser and at the same location damaging property to wit two windows valued at €300 each.,

He was charged with having in a public place a brass knuckle duster intended to cause injury or intimidate a person at Pilkington Terrace, Sligo on April 16th 2019.

He was charged with intoxication and engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour at The Mall, Sligo on November 28th 2020.

On dates unknown between February 11th 2021 and February 12th 2021 he was charged with damaging a black Renault Twingo to the value of €2,074 at St Mary’s Cathedral, Temple St, Sligo. He was charged with intoxication at Joe McDonnell Drive, Cranmore on March 8th 2022 and engaging in threatening, abusive of insulting behaviour on the same date.

There was another intoxication charge at Racecourse View on January 7th 2021.

He was also charged with engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour at Sligo Courthouse on May 15th 2022.

He was charged with stealing a four-pack of Guinness valued at €7.50 from Tesco, Wine St on May 7th 2021.

He was also charged with stealing a bottle of brandy valued at €19.99 and five cans of ready mix gin from Aldi, Cranmore Road, Sligo on May 8th 2022.

He was charged with possession of cocaine on April 16th 2019 at Pilkington Terrace.

In passing sentencing, Judge Murphy said she had gone through the matters before the court for a considerable time and a lot had been dealt with originally by Judge Kilrane and had been re-entered.

She sentenced him to a total of 18 months in prison.

Included in sentencing was the assault on the security man at Sligo University Hospital.

Judge Murphy said a Victim Impact Statement had been handed in and she had taken note of all the injuries.

She said there was no compensation paid and said it was a very serious incident.

She said in relation to the trespass and criminal damage at the Glasshouse Apartments, there was no compensation.

She sentenced him to 18 months in prison and backdated it to when he was into custody, which was February 3rd.

She said Dennedy was one person she had considered very carefully when sentencing.

The judge said unfortunately he fell by the wayside and matters were re-entered.

She said her hope is that Dennedy won’t have a triggering offence on release from prison in relation to the suspended sentences of four months.

Defending solicitor Mr Mark Mullaney thanked her.