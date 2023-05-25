Sligo man (60) charged with threatening to kill and production of a knife

Sent forward for trial to the circuit court

A 60 year old man was served the Book of Evidence and sent forward for trial to Sligo Circuit Court charged with threatening to kill a woman and producing a kitchen knife while appearing to commit an offence.

Desmond Clancy of 71 Garavogue Villas, Sligo is charged with making a threat to Annette Keogh intending her to believe it would be carried out to kill or cause serious harm to her.

He is further charged that while appearing to commit an offence, to wit the assault of Annette Keogh, he did produce a kitchen knife.

The alleged offences are said to have taken place at 71 Garavogue Villas on December 16, 2022.

Garda Conor McNulty told Sligo District Court he served the accused with the Book of Evidence.

Sergeant Derek Butler told Judge Sandra Murphy his application was to return the accused to the next sittings of Sligo Circuit Court on June 6. He said this was with consent of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

There were conditions applied including that he stay away from the alleged injured party.

Defending solicitor Mr Tom MacSharry was granted legal aid. He was also granted both Senior and Junior counsel.

The defendant was released on bail.