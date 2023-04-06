Sligo man (57) sent forward for trial on sexual assault charges

Charged with five counts of sexually assaulting a female

A 57 year old Sligo man appeared before Judge Sandra Murphy at Sligo District Court where he was served the Book of Evidence and sent forward for trial to the Circuit Court charged with five counts of sexually assaulting a female.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is charged with five counts of sexual assault of the female on dates unknown from 2003 to 2008 at an address in Co Sligo.

Garda Niall Rigney of Sligo Garda Station said he served the accused with the Book of Evidence.

Sergeant Derek Butler said his application was to return the accused on charges one to five to the next sitting of Sligo Circuit Court on the 6th of June on consent of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The accused was released on bail.