Sligo man (52) denied cocaine was his

Garda found two small plastic wraps of cocaine

Jimmy McMorrow of 1 Market House, Market Yard, Sligo was charged with the offence at Mail Coach Road on October 16th 2021. Kevin Murrin told Judge Murphy the cocaine in question was his and not the defendant’s.

Garda Michael Keane gave evidence that he was on mobile patrol on the Mail Coach Road in an unmarked patrol vehicle when he observed Jimmy McMorrow going into an alleyway in a known drugs area with another male. The two men failed to stop when asked and he observed the defendant trying to place an object into his mouth which then fell to the ground. The garda said two small plastic wraps found later tested positive for cocaine. He denied it was his.

Defending solicitor Mr Gerard McGovern asked Gda Keane how long he has been in Sligo and he replied since 2019. The solicitor said he grew up on the Mail Coach Road and his family had a business there and he never heard there was a known drugs area and asked who told him that, the Gda replied members he works with. Mr McGovern said he had to put it to him that it was not known as a drugs area and has shops and businesses. The solicitor asked him if he recalled what they were wearing and he said he couldn’t recall but that he can tell it was Jimmy McMorrow.

Mr McGovern said he had to put it to him that he was mistaken and Gda Keane replied that he wasn’t, he observed Jimmy McMorrow trying to put a thing into his mouth which fell to the ground. He said this was the first he heard of some other person saying it was his. He said both men were searched and nothing was found on them. The Gda said why didn’t Mr Murrin tell him that night the drugs were his. Sergeant Derek Butler asked the garda if he observed the defendant try place something in his mouth and he said yes.

In his evidence, Kevin Murrin said he was going up to the shop and he had two bags of cocaine and he was under the influence. He said when he saw gardaí he was shocked and threw the bags on the ground and said it was his fault. Mr McGovern asked him is he was telling the court the cocaine was his and he said yes. The solicitor asked him if Jimmy McMorrow had cocaine and he replied no. Sgt Butler asked the witness what he went to get from the shop and he said cigarettes. The sergeant said he said he was shocked when he saw gardaí yet he heard Gda Keane saying they asked them to stop and the didn’t. The sergeant said Gda Keane said he searched him and he said the drugs were not his on the night in question and denied all knowledge. Witness said that was the first he heard of it and the sergeant replied this was the first he heard of his evidence and why now all of a sudden was he saying it was his. He asked him how long he will be in custody for and witness replied until September. Sgt Butler put it to him he was saying it because he was in custody.

In his evidence, the defendant said the cocaine found on the ground was not his. He was going to the shops and a number of guards jumped on him. He said there was nothing in his mouth and he didn’t put anything in his mouth. He said the guards came out of nowhere and said there was about ‘four or five of them’. Sgt Butler said he was good friends with Mr Murrin and he said he knows him very well.

Mr McGovern said there had to be a doubt as gardaí didn’t test the bag for dna evidence. Sgt Butler disagreed and said Gda Keane gave evidence under oath that he observed the defendant trying to put something into his mouth. He denied it was his and he refused to sign his notebook.

Judge Murphy said it was accepted it was cocaine and in relation to that from the evidence of Gda Keane and the rigorous cross-examination by Mr McGovern, she also had heard the evidence of Mr Murrin that it was his cocaine. She said in relation to hearing the evidence from Mr Murrin and Mr McMorrow and taking the evidence of Gda Keane, she was satisfied to convict. Mr McGovern said his client had been a user but has got over his bad habits. He recently lost his brother which had a big affect on all his family. Judge Murphy said she was very sorry to hear that. Mr McGovern asked her to be as lenient and not to impose a prison sentence as it was a small amount of cocaine. She convicted and sentenced him to two months, suspended for 12 months.