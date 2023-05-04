Sligo man (42) gets three months in prison for multiple no insurance

Judge raises concerns at number of vehicles he was driving

A 42 year old man before Sligo District Court on four charges for not having insurance was convicted and sentenced to three months by Judge Brendan O’Reilly at Sligo District Court.

Martin Joseph Sweeney of Cloonacool, Tubbercurry, Co Sligo who had 67 previous convictions and is currently serving a two year sentence handed down in January at Sligo Circuit Court for theft, was sentenced to three months in prison consecutive to his current prison sentence.

The defendant was detected driving without insurance at Cloonacool, Carrowntubber, Ballinacarrow and Rosses Point in 2020.

Sergeant Derek Butler outlined that he was detected driving with no insurance on three different vehicles.

Mr Pat O’Sullivan BL for Sweeney, said the cars belonged to members of his family and they had lent the cars to him.

He said the road traffic matters were all quite serious and all occurred between May and October 2020 when he had a painting business.

He said his client has a serious alcohol addiction and his marriage subsequently broke down.

Judge O’Reilly said that a few things concern him about this matter.

He said Sweeney was 42 years old and there is no evidence before the court that he has taken his issues with alcohol into his own hands.

The judge said at 42 years old he would expect him to have done something before now in relation to his addiction. He said he was also concerned about there being so many different vehicles involved.

He said it struck him as an attempt to con the gardaí.

He asked Inspector Paul Kilcoyne if there were any previous convictions for no insurance and the inspector replied there were.

He had a previous conviction in Ennis District Court in May 2020 and had also previous no insurance convictions in 2008, 2004 and 2002.

Judge O’Reilly said in relation to the offence on May 5th 2020 he was convicting and disqualifying him for four years and sentencing him to three months in prison, to run consecutive to his release date in August 2024. On the offence date on May 23rd 2020, he convicted and disqualified him for six years and imposed three months in prison concurrent. On the June 7th 2020 offence, he convicted and disqualified him for eight years and imposted a three month prison sentence. On the August 23rd 2020 offence, he convicted and disqualified him for 10 years and imposed a three month prison sentence. On the December 30th 2020 charge, he convicted and disqualified him for 12 years and also imposed a three month prison sentence concurrent, but consecutive to the current sentence.