Sligo man (35) sent forward to Circuit Court on assault causing harm charge in pub

Judge Sandra Murphy was sitting at Sligo District Court

The defendant was served the Book of Evidence.

A 35 year old man was served the Book of Evidence and sent forward for trial to Sligo Circuit Court charged with assault causing harm in a Sligo pub.

Ross Kennedy with an address at Ard na Veigh, Sligo is charged with assaulting Jimmy McGarry causing him harm at Mooney’s Bar, Magheraboy, Sligo on July 12th 2020. Garda Luke Gray gave evidence of serving the accused with the Book of Evidence. Sergeant Derek Butler told the court his application was to return the accused on charge number one to the next sittings of Sligo Circuit Court on the 6th of June.

He said this was with consent of the Director of Public Prosecutions. He said that jurisdiction was refused previously.

Defending solicitor Mr Gerard McGovern said his client was on legal aid in the district court.

Judge Murphy granted legal aid and one Senior and one Junior counsel. Mr McGovern said they were obliged.