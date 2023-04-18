Sligo man (32) charged with possession of child sexual abuse images

Served the Book of Evidence and sent forward for trial to the Circuit Court

A 32 year old Sligo man was served the Book of Evidence and sent forward for trial to Sligo Circuit Court charged with possession of child sexual abuse images.

The man, with an address in Co Sligo is charged with possession of child abuse images on a mobile device at an address in Co Sligo in May 2021.

Sergeant Derek Butler said the Director of Public Prosecutions directs trial on indictment.

Sergeant Ciarán Naughton told Judge Sandra Murphy he had served the accused with the Book of Evidence.

Sgt Butler said it was his application to return the accused for trial on one charge to the next sittings of Sligo Circuit Court on the 6th of June with consent from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Reporting restrictions were put in place.

Mr Tom MacSharry defending solicitor was granted one Junior and one Senior Counsel and legal aid was granted.