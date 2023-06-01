Sligo man (27) before district court charged with possession of cocaine, cannabis and diamorphine

His solicitor tells Judge Sandra Murphy he is pleading guilty

A 27 year old man before Sligo District Court charged with possession of cocaine, cannabis and diamporphine was pleading guilty, his solicitor told the court.

Michael Clarke of Tower Hill, Ballymote, Co Sligo is charged with possession of the drugs at Tower Hill on April 24th 2019.

There is another charge of possession of cocaine for the purpose of sale or supply on the same date and at the same location.

Detective Garda Eamonn McDonnell gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution of the defendant who made no reply, he told the court.

Defending solicitor Mr Gerard McGovern said there was no application for bail as his client is serving a sentence that was handed down in Sligo Circuit Court and he has a release date of July 2025.

Dt Garda McDonnell said the maximum value of the cocaine was €5,000.

The value of the cannabis was about €20 and the diamorphine was less than that, the court heard.

Sergeant Derek Butler said the Director of Public Prosecutions was satisfied with it being dealt with in the district court as the maximum value was €5,000.

Judge Murphy said she was accepting jurisdiction.

Mr McGovern said they were entering a plea on all matters.

Judge Murphy said it was an old enough matter dating back to 2019.

She said she was adjourning the case for all the Probation Reports to be handed in regarding the defendant and then she would deal with sentencing.