Sligo judge refuses jurisdiction in case of man accused of biting garda on the leg

Judge Sandra Murphy refused jurisdiction in a case of a 31-year-old man who was before Sligo District Court charged with assaulting a garda.

Dawid Kantoch of Rathbraughan Park, Sligo is charged with assaulting Gda Kieran Kilkenny causing him harm at Stephen St car-park, Sligo on November 13, 2022.

Sergeant Derek Butler told the court the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed summary disposal.

Sgt Butler said he didn’t have the medical report but he did have a photograph which was handed in to Judge Murphy.

He said the defendant bit Gda Kilkenny on the leg.

Judge Murphy enquired if the bite broke skin and Sgt Butler said it did break the skin and a tetanus shot was required. Gda Kilkenny also had to await the results from blood tests for two weeks.

Judge Murphy said that in the circumstances, she was refusing jurisdiction.

She said she was going to remand the accused on bail.

She adjourned the matter for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Sgt Butler asked her to adjourn to the July 6 court. Mr Tom MacSharry (solicitor) was granted legal aid.