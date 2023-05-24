Sligo farmer was driving uninsured to help get medicine for his sick cow

Cow was suffering from milk fever and man was trying to get vital medicine

The case was heard by Judge Sandra Murphy at Sligo Courthouse.

A 65 year man before Sligo District Court charged with no insurance had taken a car that he had bought for his daughter to attend a sick cow, his solicitor told the court.

Anthony Farrell of Portavade, Dromard, Co Sligo was charged with the offence on September 12th 2022 on the R292 Kilmacowen, Sligo.

He was charged with not having insurance and also not having tax on the vehicle.

Defending solicitor Mr Donncha Anhold said there was a plea. Sergeant Derek Butler told the court that gardaí were on mobile patrol on the date in question.

At 12:55pm at Kilmacowen they detected a Volkswagen Golf being driven with its tax out of date.

A demand was made of the driver, Anthony Farrell, to produce insurance but there were no documents produced.

The tax had expired a number of years, the sergeant told the court.

Mr Anhold told the court his client was a 64 year old man who is a married father with children.

He lives in a rural part of county Sligo and farming is his sole income.

On the day in question, there were two vehicles at his own premises.

One of the cars was registered to his wife which he was insured on and the vehicle he was driving he had bought for his daughter which he had hoped to get regularised.

On the day he had a cow who had milk fever and he called his vet who was half an hour away and his client got into a panic and he was advised by his vet to get calcium into the cow.

His client like a lot of farmers, cows are part of their extended family and he jumped into the car to collect the vital calcium for the cow from the vets.

He was stopped unfortunately and the vehicle had no insurance.

Mr Anhold said his client wanted to express remorse and he was embarrassed and made a fatal error on the day.

The car is going to be sold as his daughter is graduating and is moving to America.

He said his licence is vital to him as he needs to drive to attend cattle he has miles away. Such is rural country life, driving is essential the solicitor added.

Judge Sandra Murphy adjourned the case for Mr Farrell to produce his insurance certificate.