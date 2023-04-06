Man (29) was driving in Sligo town with no lights, mounted kerb and arrested for drink driving

Gardaí on patrol at 2:30am saw vehicle driving with no lights

Odhran McDermott of Blue Cedars, Ballybofey, Co Donegal was charged with drink driving, no insurance and failure to produce an insurance certificate at Lower Quay St, Sligo on October 31st 2021. Sergeant Derek Butler told the court gardaí were on mobile patrol at 2:30am and observed a vehicle being driven with no lights on the Markievicz Road. The driver veered to the left lane towards the N4 and gardaí then activated the lights. The vehicle mounted the kerb and there was a strong smell of alcohol off the driver who was arrested. The alcohol reading was 84mg/100ml breath. He was on a provisional driver’s licence. Defending solicitor Mr Gerard McGovern said he was not covered but he believed he was. He had no previous convictions. He had pleaded guilty to the drink driving charge previously. On the drink driving charge, Judge Sandra Murphy convicted and fined him €250 and disqualified him for one year.

On the no insurance charge, she convicted and fined him €250 and declined disqualification for special reasons after Mr McGovern said he should have had a full licence. On the failure to produce the insurance certificate, she took it into consideration