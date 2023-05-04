Man (21) was abusive and insulting to gardaí in Sligo

Solicitor says ‘the drink was in and the wit was out’

A 21 year old man before Sligo District Court charged with Public Order was told by Judge Sandra Murphy to come back with €250 for charity.

John Sheehan, of Carrowgane, Crossmolina, Co Mayo was charged with engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour at The Brewery, Ballinode, Sligo on February 7th 2023.

Sergeant Derek Butler said at 11:30pm there was a report that a male was knocking on the bar door and he was highly intoxicated. When gardaí arrived, he became highly aggressive towards them and told them to fk off.

He was directed to leave and he left but returned and was more aggressive.

He was subsequently arrested and called the gardaí more insulting names.

Gardaí tried to calm him down, but he continued to be verbally abusive to gardaí.

He was using foul language and was totally uncooperative on the night, the court heard.

The State were withdrawing the section four (intoxication) charge and there was a plea to the section six (engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour).

He had no previous convictions.

Defending solicitor Mr John Anderson said his client didn’t cover himself in glory.

He said he had entered an early plea and having spoken to his client, he told him to seek out Gda Lannon to apologise but unfortunately he wasn’t on duty on the court date.

He was currently a student in ATU Sligo and had no previous convictions.

He was working part-time at weekends and Mr Anderson said he was horrified when he heard the facts and was embarrassed.

The solicitor said the drink was in and the wit was out.

He unfortunately had too much to drink and had the utmost respect for the gardaí.

Judge Sandra Murphy asked if he was willing to go into the witness box to apologise and he did.

He said he was very sorry and didn’t know what happened him.

He said he was very embarrassed about the whole thing and he understands the gardaí have a job to do and it was not good enough to take his frustrations out on them. Judge Murphy said she had not time for this type of appalling behaviour.She said she was taking into account his no previous convictions and said if he brings €250 back to court she would apply the Probation Act.