Driver in Sligo crash ‘lucky he didn’t kill people’, district court hears

A 39 year old Kildare man who was ‘showing nothing but contempt for road traffic laws’ was told by Judge Sandra Murphy at Sligo District Court he was lucky he didn’t kill himself or other road users following a crash in North Sligo.

James Lynch of 1 Our Lady’s, Naas, Co Kildare was charged with dangerous driving, no insurance and driving a dangerous defective vehicle at Milltown, Drumcliffe, Co Sligo on August 2nd 2020.

Sergeant Derek Butler told the court Sgt Terry McMahon was on duty and received a call at 1:15pm about a possible drunk driver leaving the petrol station in Grange.

The car was described as driving erratically to Sligo. Sgt McMahon drove past the garage and in the townland of Urlar he saw a car pulled in and parked at a slight angle.

The rear wheel was up on the yellow broken line.

There appeared initially to be no one in the car but when approached, the driver seat was reclined and the driver was asleep with the window down.

Gardaí performed a vehicle check and the male woke up. Sgt O’Toole directed the man not to start the car however he started it and it stalled.

Sgt McMahon went to the driver’s side and the driver then took off at high speed.

The gardaí made their way to the patrol car and signalled oncoming cars to stop.

They followed the car in question. Around a corner, there were cars either side of the road with hazards on and smoke could be seen coming from a badly damaged lorry.

There was a car badly damaged and the engine was smoking.

It appeared the car had come around the bend and crashed head on into the lorry.

Sgt McMahon and Gda O’Toole went to assist and the driver of the car appeared to be very badly injured with a bad head injury.

He was unconscious and the defendant was taken away by ambulance to Sligo University Hospital.

Witness statements were taken from the lorry driver who said the car collided with an Opal Vectra as it was overtaking it and went spinning over the road.

The defendant sustained serious injuries and discharged himself from hospital three days later, the court heard.

He later went to the garda station and made a cautioned statement and said he had no recollection and stated he had no insurance. He also stated he knew the car was defective.

Sgt Butler said Lynch was trying to overtake the Vectra, hit the Vectra and then spun out and went head on into the lorry.

Judge Murphy enquired if there were injuries to the lorry driver or the passengers in the Vectra and the sergeant said there were none.

She said if he wasn’t insured there would be no payment and the sergeant agreed saying, it would be substantial.

He had 63 previous convictions, including a number for dangerous driving, hit and run and no insurance.

Defending solicitor Mr Tom MacSharry said that his client went into the garda station voluntarily to make a statement.

On the date in question there was a case of panic and he took off and luckily he was not killed.

He was the father of eight children. Judge Murphy said the Probation Report said he did not engage at all with Probation Services.

Mr MacSharry said he did with the first Probation Report.

He said if given another chance he would re-engage.

Sgt Butler also said that Lynch was under monitoring and has come to garda attention since.

Judge Murphy said it was noted he failed to attend meetings with his Probation Officer in Newbridge.

Mr MacSharry said his client was taking it very serious and asked the court not to impose a prison sentence.

Judge Murphy said this man had served previous sentences for dangerous driving and he got a previous sentence for no insurance.

Sergeant Butler said he would say Mr Lynch was showing nothing but contempt for road traffic laws in the country.

Judge Murphy said he was not suitable for Community Service.

She said Lynch was given every opportunity and it seemed it was his partner who tried to get him to go to Probation Services but he still didn’t.

Mr MacSharry said he had never been given Community Service before.

Judge Murphy replied this was a man who had been given ample opportunity and she was not considering Community Service as an option.

She said he had three previous convictions for no insurance.

Judge Murphy added these were extremely serious matters.

She said Mr Lynch was lucky not to have killed himself and extremely lucky not to have killed the driver of the Vectra or the lorry.

In the circumstances she said she was going to convict and sentence him to four months in prison on the dangerous driving charge.

On the no insurance charge, she convicted and sentenced him to two months in prison consecutive.

She disqualified him from driving for six years.

In relation to the driving a dangerous defective vehicle, she convicted him and sentenced him to two months in prison concurrent.

In total, she sentenced him to six months. Recognisances were fixed.