County Sligo woman Olive Tonry scoops Best Dressed Lady award at Ballinrobe Races

Riverstown woman, Olive Tonry was the winner of the Best Dressed Lady award at Ballinrobe Races on Ladies Day last Monday.

Ballinrobe Racecourse Ladies Day was sponsored by The Lodge at Ashford Castle and the winner of the Ladies Day competition, Olive Tonry received two nights bed & breakfast in a Lakeview Suite in The Lodge at Ashford Castle with dinner on one evening in Wildes Restaurant plus €1,000 in cash. The top prize was worth over €2,600.

Jennifer Wrynne, award-winning milliner and fashion influencer, judged the competition.