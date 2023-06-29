Sligo

County Sligo woman Olive Tonry scoops Best Dressed Lady award at Ballinrobe Races

Pictured at Ballinrobe Races Ladies Day was Best Dressed Lady Olive Tonry from Riverstown , Sligo. Pic:Trish Forde

Pictured at Ballinrobe Races Ladies Day was Best Dressed Lady Olive Tonry from Riverstown , Sligo. Pic:Trish Forde

Pictured at Ballinrobe Races Ladies Day pictured are Best Dressed Lady Olive Tonry (Riverstown, Sligo) and Jennifer Wrynne (Judge).

Pictured at Ballinrobe Races Ladies Day were Colette Rooney and Michelle Quinn from Sligo. Pic:Trish Forde

Riverstown woman, Olive Tonry was the winner of the Best Dressed Lady award at Ballinrobe Races on Ladies Day last Monday.

Ballinrobe Racecourse Ladies Day was sponsored by The Lodge at Ashford Castle and the winner of the Ladies Day competition, Olive Tonry received two nights bed & breakfast in a Lakeview Suite in The Lodge at Ashford Castle with dinner on one evening in Wildes Restaurant plus €1,000 in cash. The top prize was worth over €2,600.

Jennifer Wrynne, award-winning milliner and fashion influencer, judged the competition.

