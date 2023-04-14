County Sligo to host three Darkness Into Light walks in May

There will be Darkness Into Light walks taking place in three locations in county Sligo this May, it’s been confirmed.

Darkness Into Light, the annual fundraising event organised by Pieta & supported by Electric Ireland, is taking place on Saturday 6th May in Sligo town, Banada and Dromore West.

More than 100,000 people will come together across 200 locations for the most important sunrise of the year. Each year the walk provides an opportunity for communities to come together and to bring hope to people who have been impacted by suicide.

Suicide was the leading cause of death in young men aged under 25 in the country in 2019. Darkness Into Light helps raise essential funds and enables Pieta to continue providing free of charge suicide prevention, intervention and bereavement support to people of all ages across Ireland.

In Connaught in 2022 alone, Pieta delivered over 4,300 hours of free, one-to-one therapy, and helped over 500 clients. Almost 12% of clients in Connaught presenting to Pieta in 2022 were aged between 18-35 years and a further 10% of clients in the same year were under 18 years.

The funds raised from this year’s Darkness Into Light will go directly to Pieta’s services.

Speaking at the launch, Irma Joyce, Community Fundraising Executive said: “Darkness Into Light is one of those events that really resonates with the whole of the country. There isn’t a person on the island of Ireland that hasn’t been touched by suicide in some way.

"Walking into the sunrise, really is a symbol of hope and doing it with your own community makes it extra special. It’s an absolute honour to be part of this special event and I would urge everyone to sign up and donate.”

Stephanie Manahan, CEO, Pieta commented: “Over 80% of Pieta’s annual funds are raised every year from public donations and by people taking part and supporting events like Darkness Into Light. By signing up and taking part, every single person helps to support us continue to provide the services like the 24/7 crisis helpline which receives up to 2,000 calls and texts each week.

"Everyone is invited to sign up at www.darknessintolight.ie to make a valuable contribution. Electric Ireland have worked in partnership with us for the last ten years to build Darkness into Light and we are delighted that they have agreed to continue their sponsorship for another three years up until 2025.’’

Pat Fenlon, Executive Director of Electric Ireland added: “Electric Ireland has sponsored Darkness into Light since 2013. Each year we work with Pieta to create marketing and fundraising campaigns to promote awareness of this unique event and encourage as many people as possible to participate and donate much needed funds.

"I am delighted to announce that we have renewed our sponsorship for another three years up to and including 2025. Darkness into Light is very important to our staff, customers and the communities in which we operate.”

Whether it’s taking part at an event in your community, with family, friends and colleagues or taking on a challenge by walking, running, jogging, or swimming and fundraising for Pieta, there are endless ways to take part in the most important sunrise of the year. Sign up and take part at darknessintolight.ie