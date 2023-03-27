County Sligo six-bed home with stunning sea views on the market for €950k

Mullaghmore harbour is across the road from the property.

One of the spacious bedrooms

One of the six bedrooms

Marine House (blue doors) is on the market with a guide price of €950,000.

A six bedroom home in Mullaghmore which offers spectacular views of the sea has gone on the market with a guide price of €950,000.

Marine House is a six bedroom property with stunning coastal views looking out over Mullaghmore Harbour and is brought ot the market by Savills.

Renovated in 2014 to an exceptionally high standard, the house now offers stylish and bright accommodation set out over three floors.

Originally two separate houses, the current owner combined them and transformed the property into one of the finest homes in the area.

The entrance door opens into a spacious entrance hall with a beautifully finished solid wood staircase offering access to the levels above.

On this floor, there are two luxurious ensuite bedrooms which are private and ideal for guests.

Entrance hall area.

Continuing through the hallway is a utility room, laundry and shower room which is very useful for days at the beach and storing your water sports equipment.

The first floor is a most impressive level featuring an open plan kitchen/sitting/ dining room which is the focal point of the home.

Kitchen area.

The kitchen includes an AGA, central island and fully fitted ground and wall units. Also on this floor is a living / TV room (ideal for children), family bathroom, shower room and a bedroom with ensuite.

Dining room area.

On the second there are two further bedroom suites. Both rooms are ensuite, spacious and include walk-in wardrobes and views of the sea.

One of the main characteristics of the home is the attention to detail in the finish of the home. The wood floors throughout are of the highest quality and the bathrooms are modern and beautifully decorated.

In all the accommodation extends to about 494 sq m / 5,322 sq ft.

There is a paved area to the rear of the house with a gated rear entrance providing vehicular access and parking. The current owners dine here regularly during the summer months.Viewing Strictly by appointment with Savills Residential & Country Agency.

The property has a BER rating of B3. All fixtures and fittings are excluded from the sale including garden statuary, light fittings, and other removable fittings, although some items may be available by separate negotiation.

The home offers spectacular views of Mullaghmore Bay.

Further details available on request from the selling agents, Savills Residential & Country Agency

Anyone seeking further information can email cianan.duff@savills.ie