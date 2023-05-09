County Sligo man with 95 previous convictions called gardaí eejits

The case was outlined at Sligo District Court sitting at Sligo Courthouse.

A 27 year old man before Sligo District Court charged with Public Order was pleading guilty, his solicitor told the court.

Michael Clarke of Tower Hill, Ballymote, Co Sligo was charged with engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour at Creamery Road, Ballymote on May 14th 2020.

He was also charged with intoxication at Lord Edward St, Ballymote.

Defending solicitor Mr Gerard McGovern told the court his client will be in custody for a considerable time after being handed down a sentence in the circuit court.

Sergeant Derek Butler told the court the defendant was intoxicated to such an extent he was arrested for his own safety.

In relation to the section six charge, Clarke and others were consuming alcohol outside a house in Ballymote. All complied to cease drinking bar Clarke who said he didn’t care about gardaí and called them eejits. He had 95 previous convictions.

Mr McGovern said his client was a young man and hopefully will get back into society. He comes from a respectable family.

Judge Murphy convicted him and sentenced him to three months on the section 6 charge and took the intoxication charge into account.