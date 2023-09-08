County Sligo couple are turning their love of cats into a business
A cat loving duo living in Tubbercurry have started an online business where owners can get advice on their pet’s personality along with their needs as well as accessories and food items. Neha Kumari reports
Sligo Champion
A couple who bonded over their love of cats have started their own online feline business. They have started what is he county’s first premium cat boutique called ‘Purrfect Pet’ from their home in Tubbercurry having recently moved to South Sligo from Enniscrone..