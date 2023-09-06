County Sligo classroom size shocker for 931 pupils

Classroom sizes in rural areas are bigger according to new data.

More than 30 per cent of primary schools in Sligo have classrooms with over 30 pupils.

An analysis of class sizes in over 3,000 primary schools across the country by Independent.ie reveals that almost 1 in 10 children or 12.8 per cent of students in Sligo were taught in a class with more than 30 students in the last year.

It translates into 931 pupils out of 7,264 in total. The figure was even higher in neighbouring county Leitrim at 18.6 per cent. It was lowest in counties like Laois, Kildare and Dublin with 6.5, 8.3 and 8.5 per cent respectively.

Schools like Scoil Mhuire gan Smál in Ballymote, Moylough National School in Moylough and Ardkeeran National School in Riverstown had 34 students in at least one class last year.

57 per cent of pupils at Moylough National School were studying in an oversized class in the year 2022-23

Rathlee National School in Easkey had the highest average class size of 27 among more than 60 schools in Sligo.

Strandhill NS had an average class size of 26 with one class having 33. Scoil Ursula had an average class size of 26 with the largest class being 30. The figure for St Brendan’s NS, Cartron is 23 and 32. The average class size in Rathcormack NS is 26 with the largest class being 30.

The number of students enrolled in primary schools around the country in the year 2022-23 reached 558,143 which is up by 3,355 more than the previous year.

The growth in these numbers is mostly attributed to thousands of children from Ukraine who attended schools in Ireland after fleeing from the Russian invasion.

The national figures show that out 539,075 pupils 61,345 (11.4%) attended schools while studying in an overcrowded classroom. The Department of Education figures figures state that the average class size remained at 22.8 pupils per class in 2022-23, unchanged from the previous year.

Although there is no statutory limit on the size of general classes, a 1990 circular by the Department of Education stated that “appropriate learning experience is difficult to achieve when classes consisting entirely of mainly four-year-old children exceeds 25.”

General Secretary of Irish National Teachers’ Organisation John Boyle said, “The INTO is campaigning for a two-point reduction in the average class size in primary schools in Budget 2024.

“Notwithstanding the one-point reduction introduced by Government last September, Ireland’s average class sizes rose slightly due to the dramatic annual increase in pupil numbers, including those fleeing war and natural disasters.

“It is required from the budget 2024 to ensure that the average Irish class sizes are brought into line with our EU counterparts.

“Having class sizes of 20 would enable teachers to meet the broad spectrum of needs that children are presenting with. Teachers can use modern teaching methods more effectively and spend more time with each child with smaller class sizes.

“This is particularly important for children with additional needs and those from disadvantaged communities.”