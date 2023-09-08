County Sligo church to host harvest thanksgiving service

The event takes place at Sligo Presbyterian Church from Friday 15th until Sunday 17th September. Traditionally the annual harvest thanksgiving service sees the church tastefully decorated with produce; this year the doors will be opened for the weekend for a special expanded display throughout the church and hall. This will comprise twenty-eight creative arrangements of flowers, fruit and vegetables, accompanied by thought-provoking and inspirational texts.

The festival will close with Harvest Songs of Praise, featuring rousing seasonal hymn singing and a performance by a choir formed for the occasion. The festival will acknowledge the theme of thanksgiving and promises to be a unique and beautiful celebration of the harvest season.

Sligo Presbyterian Church is located on Church Street, near the Hawk’s Well Theatre. The display will be open 5.00 – 8.00 p.m. on Friday, 11.00 a.m. – 7.00 p.m. on Saturday, and 2.00 – 6 p.m. on Sunday. Tea and tray bakes will be available at a cost of €5; there will be an additional opportunity to leave a donation, with all proceeds going to Sligo Social Services. The Harvest Songs of Praise takes place at 7.00 p.m. on Sunday. For further information and group bookings, contact Fiona (mob. 087 101 4058).